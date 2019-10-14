Richmond studio has reality TV intrigue

0 Wangaratta St, Richmond will soon be home to a TV production firm working on cooking shows including Farm to Fork.

A Richmond studio leased by a TV production firm co-founded by model-turned-actor Rikki-Lee Lacco, and with links to Channel 10, could have a tasty future.

The 160sq m open-plan space at Studio 4, 30 Wangaratta St will become home to Dual Entertainment, a new firm that is currently producing foodie TV shows Farm to Fork — to be hosted by a trio of top-performing MasterChef contestants — and This Is Mexico.

Its website hints it has “several more innovative projects in the works”, and identifies Farm to Fork’s hosts as including one of the three newly announced MasterChef hosts: 2012 season winner Andy Allen.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

He’ll be joined by 2011 season runner up Michael Weldon and 2010 contestant Courtney Roulston on Farm to Fork.

The firm is co-founded by Lacco, who appeared in Underbelly Files: Chopper, as well as Australian fantasy flick A Little Resistance and short film The Blessed Line.

Darren Anderson is the other founder, and a former Network 10 bigwig handling ad sales for programs including MasterChef Australia, The Bachelor Australia and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

He’s also held senior roles at the Village Roadshow-owned Lifestyle Rewards and ACP Magazines (now Bauer Media).

An official launch for Dual Entertainment is expected late in October.

Teska Carson’s Fergus Evans brokered the $60,000 a year lease for a three-year term and said the building’s warehouse vibe had helped seal the deal.