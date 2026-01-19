New Sydney Fish Market opens ‘the best in the world’

Following escalating costs and delays, Sydney’s long-awaited new Fish Market is open and poised to draw more than six million local and international visitors each year.

The largest fish market in the Southern Hemisphere, described by officials as “the best fish market in the world” is double the retail space of the old market.

It will host 40 food and retail operators, from casual takeaway to premium waterfront restaurants.

MORE: Hugh Jackman clings to $15m Bondi Beach dream

The project exceeded its original $250 million budget in 2019, prompting the NSW government to commit a further $500 million to the upgrade with its final cost reaching $836 million on completion.

New facilities for wholesalers include ice-making systems that can produce more than 50,000kg of ice daily, live crustacean tanks and an auction room that is visible to the public.

Beyond the building, the precinct delivers 6,000sqm of public domain, including a water‑play art feature, creative installations and a waterfront promenade for locals and visitors.

MORE: Sydney home slapped with $300m price tag

NSW Premier Chris Minns said it is opening the doors to what is “undoubtedly the best fish market in the world” showcasing world-class Australian seafood that gives locals and visitors another must-see destination in the city.

“The old fish market attracted around three million visitors a year, and we expect this new one to double that to more than six million, making it a magnet for tourism, jobs and spending, and a powerful boost for the NSW economy,” he said.

“It will be boosted by a new ferry service, additional light rail services and a brand new metro station at Pyrmont, all while unlocking huge public spaces and 1,400 new homes on the old fish market site.”

MORE: Hobbits, love dens: Sydney’s weirdest rental homes

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said a unique mix of wholesalers, retail and dining all housed in a state of the art building the new offering “is a landmark and world leading destination you simply can’t miss”.

“Whether you’re a foodie, fisher or architecture enthusiast Sydney Fish Market has something for everyone from fresh seafood, to take-away fish and chips, fine dining overlooking the Western Harbour and opens up fantastic new public spaces for the community to relax and enjoy,” he said.

“The new facility also helps to unlock more housing, with the old fish market site already rezoned to enable the delivery of 1400 new water front homes.”

MORE: Aussie tennis stars’ luxury homes exposed

Sydney Fish Market CEO Daniel Jarosch said Sydney can now lay claim to the best fish market in the world.

“The new Sydney Fish Market is a proud masthead for the Australian seafood industry, showcasing spectacular produce to the world,” he said.

MORE: ‘It’s a game’: Reason Aussie dad’s bills are $0