Australian fashion label Sass & Bide shuts all stores in shock move

Cult ﻿Australian designer clothing brand Sass & Bide has stunned fans after announcing it will close all stores nationwide as it tries to become relevant to younger generations.

The Myer-owned label confirmed its closure via Instagram, with all stand-alone boutiques and department store concessions set to close by the end of January, while the brand will shut down online sales at the end of February.

The closures will heap more pressure on a global commercial property sector already struggling to meet the competition of newer and cheaper online marketplaces.

Fashion hubs have been hugely impacted in this commercial property space, with iconic brands like Ally Fashion and H&M already buckling against the rise of Temu and Shein.

The Sass & Bide announcement will be further proof of dwindling foot traffic in physical shopping centres that make up a sizeable percentage of Australia’s overall commercial property footprint.

Specifically, Sass & Bide concessions in 14 Myer stores will trade until January 26.

These include locations such as Bondi, Paddington, and Miranda in New South Wales; Rundle Street in South Australia; Doncaster, Chadstone, and Emporium in Melbourne; and Karrinyup in Western Australia.

Additionally, three stand-alone stores at Claremont (WA), Harbour Town (Qld), and South Wharf (Vic) will close on January 31.

The brand’s Newmarket store in New Zealand is also affected by these closures.

Before closing, Sass & Bide is offering markdowns of up to 50 per cent off all full-priced items, with other items marked down a further 20 per cent.

However, this is not a permanent closure, with customers assured they are reimagining what the label can be.

“While we’re offline, we’ll be re-imagining what Sass Bide can and should look like,” Sass & Bide said in a statement.

“The direction may be new, but a free-spirited and distinctly Australian attitude is at the heart of who we are, and that will never change. We know this change may come as a surprise.”

The women’s fashion brand was founded 27 years ago by Sarah Jane Clarke and Heidi Middleton, and over the years rose to international fame with A-listers including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Madonna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Moss, and Kim Kardashian all wearing the brand.

The label was acquired by Myer in two different transactions in 2011 and 2013 for a total of $70 million.

A Myer spokesperson told NewsWire work has begun to determine how to reimagine Sass & Bide ahead of a relaunch in the coming months.

“We believe there’s a unique opportunity to reinvent Sass & Bide by drawing on its substantial heritage while being inspirational and relevant for a new generation of customers,” the spokesperson said.

Myer says it has spent time listening to customers about the brands they like and dislike. “This feedback is helping shape our strategy to provide customers with a more elevated product offering across our apparel range,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re planning to introduce 20 new brands into Myer by the end of July, consisting of a mix of well-known Australian labels and popular international brands, including TOPSHOP.”

This is the second announcement of store closures, following an earlier one in 2024 to shut down 10 stores.