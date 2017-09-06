Retail opportunities abound at new Armstrong Creek precinct

An aerial shot of the mixed use precinct at Armstrong Creek near Geelong.

Retail and commercial operators have the opportunity to establish themselves in one of Australia’s fastest-developing urban growth corridors.

Geelong West commercial agents Darcy Jarman is seeking expressions of interest for the sale or lease of large format sites at the mixed-use precinct in the Armstrong-Mt Duneed community.

The 10.6ha mixed-use precinct is located at 465 Surf Coast Highway, Mt Duneed, opposite the future Armstrong Creek town centre.

Darcy Jarman director Tim Darcy says the site provides an enviable opportunity to gain maximum exposure within the development.

“We’re expecting to attract a number of retail and commercial operators, including restaurants, childcare and educations, medical, commercial offices and entertainment, which will provide incredible amenity to this growing region,” Darcy says.

There is also potential for a mid to high density residential development, petrol station and retail stores, including a large format pet shop, fashion boutique and beauty store, he said.

Developer Villawood Properties executive director Rory Costelloe says this is an incredible opportunity for retail and commercial operators to establish themselves within one of Australia’s fastest developing urban growth corridors.

“The site provides a dominant frontage of about 1.1km to a major arterial being the Surf Coast Highway, just 15 minutes from both the Geelong CBD and Torquay, and will be exposed to approximately 15,000 cars per day,” Costelloe says.

“We are hoping to secure a number of interesting and community-minded businesses to fulfil the aspirations of Armstrong Creek as the upgrade suburb of choice, as well as contributing to local employment.”

The 2500ha Armstrong Creek growth area will provide housing for between 55,000 to 65,000 people in the next 20 years.

The future Armstrong Creek Town Centre will include supermarkets, discount department stores, shops, restaurants and commercial uses.

Expressions of interest will close on November 16 at 4pm. For details phone Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Sarah Nightingale on 0488 056 369.

This article from The Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “Opportunity in Armstrong Creek growth area mixed-use precinct”.