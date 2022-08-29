Residents excited for construction of new hotel in the Hunter

Residents in the regional NSW town of Maitland are excited by the prospect of the first hotel to open in the town in over a decade.

Maitland Mayor joined with developer Panthera Group and Veriu Group officials including CEO Zed Sanjana in a soil turning ceremony last week.

The arrival of the operator has provided a boost to the Hunter Valley’s tourism industry, which is experiencing a significant resurgence in post-pandemic travellers.

According to Mr Sanjana, the Veriu Group has plans to roll out the successful Punthill apartment hotel accommodation model in regional NSW, with a number scheduled over the coming years.

“The upper Hunter Valley has long been a key destination and has long been a key destination for both corporate and leisure travellers,” Mr Sanjama said.

“For leisure travellers the situation is slightly different again. We know there’s an highest number of people holidaying domestically. People are more inclined to want to travel closer to home and explore their own country, which has seen a huge boom in regional real need for both audiences, and it’s been a key factor driving our decision to build here.”

Construction on the Punthill Maitland hotel is currently underway, with the property expected to open in late 2023.

MORE:

Fashion doyenne’s handy $3.2m exit

Holocaust survivor’s waterside home has $28m guide

Calls for ‘two-year’ freeze on rents

Situated in Maitland’s commercial hub on High St, the 76-key apartment hotel will include conference facilities, a gym, a cafe, and will cater to both corporate and leisure travellers.

“While the region is currently quite underserviced in terms of this type of accommodation offering, it’s a model we’ve already built a very successful business on via both our Veriu Hotels and Punthill Apartment Hotel brands.”

“We know that Punthill Maitland will fulfil a real need for both audiences, and it’s been a key factor driving our decision to build here.”