How much rent should I pay for my business space?

How do you know if you are paying too much rent?

Every tenant of a commercial property should be confident that they are paying market value rent.

While there is no set formula that can tell you exactly what your rent should be, there are ways to know whether or not the rent you pay is fair.

Every tenant of a commercial property should be confident that they are paying market value rent.

How is rent calculated?

Commercial property rent is usually calculated on a rate per square metre, for example $320 sqm. So the larger the premises, the more you pay. However it is more complicated than that. The rate per square metre depends on a number of factors. These include location, condition and age of the property, surrounding tenants, included services and sometimes even the lease terms.

Figuring out an appropriate rent means weighing up all of these factors as well as the current market conditions.

As a tenant, or potential tenant, the best way to find out whether your rent is fair is by doing your research.

How do I know how much is right?

The easiest and often most informative method is to search online for other properties that are similar in size, location and/or purpose. You will very quickly get a sense of what is on the market and for how much. If you keep checking over time you will also be able to see which properties get rented and which ones don’t. And you will notice if rental prices are going up or down.

Another good idea is to ask other tenants in your area. Knowing what people are actually paying is the best way to decide whether or not the rent you pay is fair.

Real estate agents are another fantastic source of information. It’s their job to know the market. Ask them what they have on their books. This is especially useful if your lease is up for renewal. You might be surprised by what else is available, how much people are paying and what incentives are on offer.

Real estate agents are another fantastic source of information. It’s their job to know the market.

All of this will give you a sense of the market rate. If you think you are being overcharged then look at your lease – when is it up for renewal and what are the terms? Remember you can and should start renegotiating your lease at least six months before it is due to expire.

Knowing what the market rate is and what other properties are available will help you negotiate the best deal with your landlord.

A little bit of research, to help you know how much you should be paying, will help ensure you don’t pay too much.