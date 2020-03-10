Renowned Snowy Mountains watering hole sold for $3m-plus

The Australian Hotel in Cooma has been sold for a figure rumoured to be above $3 million.

The Australian Hotel in Cooma, located some 45 minutes away from the New South Wales snowfield gateway of Jindabyne, has been sold on the eve of its public auction for a rumoured $3 million-plus figure.

The hotel, built in 1858 and originally named the Graziers Arms Hotel, features a public bar, bistro, 15 poker machines, 16 rooms for accommodation and a 2am closing time.

The hotel has nearly half of the town’s poker machines.

The sale to a well-known Sydney-based hotel operator was brokered by Xavier Plunkett, Blake Edwards and Sam Handy from HTL Property.

HTL Property managing director Andrew Jolliffe says the lack of city-based based stock is driving commercial property investors to look further afield.

“In a low interest rate market place, hard yielding assets are king,” he says.

“Hence the lack of stock is driving even the most city-centric investors to consider regional opportunities.”

HTL Property executive Xavier Plunkett says the hotel, and surrounding region, will directly benefit from the Federal Government’s 10-year, $7 billion Snowy 2.0 expansion.

“Increased overall patronage would be expected, and a consistent requirement for additional worker’s accommodation would also have a flow on effect to other revenue departments within the business,” he says.

This article from the Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Popular Snowy Mountains drinking hole, comfort stop sold”.