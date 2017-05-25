Renowned design team to revamp The Espy

St Kilda’s Esplanade Hotel was revamped by the group behind some of Melbourne’s most renowned venues. Picture: Chris Eastman.

The Espy will be revamped by the design team behind some of Melbourne’s most cutting edge restaurant and bar interiors.

Technē Architecture & Interior Design has again been chosen by hospitality group Sand Hill Road, this time to restore the iconic St Kilda pub, after past collaborations.

The group will redesign the 139-year-old pub with a view to retain its heritage while also aiming to breathe new life into its second floor, which was inaccessible to patrons in the past.

Technē has previously designed interiors for other Sand Hill Road venues including the Garden State Hotel, Prahran Hotel, Terminus Hotel (Richmond), Bridge Hotel and Richmond Club Hotel.

Director Justin Northrop said the group was “thrilled” to return The Espy to its former glory.

“The building has a fantastic patina of age and many stories to tell from its long history which will form reference points and inspiration for the interior. We want the rough edges, in every sense, to remain a part of the Espy,” he said.

Construction is expected to start by the end of the year.

The Sand Hill Road group hopes to reopen the venue in October 2018.

The hospitality group was revealed as The Espy’s new owner last month.

Technē is also currently working on the makeover of Curtin House and has previously designed interiors for inner-city dining favourites Fonda, Lee Ho Fook, Jimmy Grant’s and Movida.

