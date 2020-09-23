Remote Tasmanian oasis offers farming and tourism opportunities

Welcome to Wensleydale, an impressive riverside homestead on 141ha of land just 20 minutes from New Norfolk.

The vast property’s 350-odd acres of picturesque grazing land is full of potential agricultural or tourism development depending on what inspires its next owner.

Many homes around Greater Hobart can boast river views, some even sit on the waterfront. But Wensleydale as it plays host to 2km of stunning Derwent River frontage.

It also has a 100 megalitre water right.

The homestead was built in 1994, a three- bedroom two-bathroom brick home.

On offer is a huge open plan kitchen, living and dining area. that is partially wrapped around by a veranda. Tall ceilings give this space an added touch of grandeur while the brick fireplace feature hints at the home’s vintage. This, combined with central heating, ensures the winter chill is no problem at all.

The timber kitchen is well equipped for the home cook that loves to entertain. There is plenty of cupboards, storage, bench and preparation space for moments when friends drop by and views of the colourful countryside that would make even jobs like washing up that little bit less worrisome.

This corner of the house is also home to a generous 3.6m x 4.5m office.

Between the dining room and the garage on the opposite side of the home there is a lovely courtyard with impeccable views.