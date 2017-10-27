Remember Blush nightclub from your Schoolies trip? Now you can buy it

The former Blush nightclub at 21 Orchid Ave, Surfers Paradise, has approval for a 25-storey hotel.

A high-profile site in the heart of the Surfers Paradise nightclub strip, with approval for a 25-storey hotel, is for sale.

The building at 21 Orchid Ave has previously operated as a nightclub under various names including Blush and Alive and has development approval for a 270-room hotel.

The designs feature an ocean view rooftop pool bar, and was to be named The Grand Gold Coast.

Knight Frank Gold Coast agents James Branch and Mark Witheriff have been appointed to sell the property under an expressions of interest campaign.

Branch says the ability to offer the property to the market with development approval in place is timely given the continual strengthening in tourism numbers and visitor nights across the city.

“This market sector no longer seeks the same level of facility as hotels built in the 1980s,” he says.

“The boutique market is looking for rooftop bars and pools, niche meeting areas and branded dining experiences, and the current approval for 21 Orchid Ave is in line with this criteria.”

Witheriff says the existing two-level retail building, which sits on 945sqm of land, could be refurbished.

“With the Surfers Paradise CBD becoming a very tightly held marketplace with only a handful of freehold titles remaining within the city, 21 Orchid Avenue represents the ability to purchase a key site within the major tourism strip of the Gold Coast,” he says.

The neighbouring police station sold at auction last month for $5.4 million.

The building is currently owned by Newcastle-based company Grand Orchid 21, who bought it from Starwood Capital for $8.8 million in 2015.

It was listed for sale in July this year for $15.95 million.

Starwood Capital Group, owned by the Elvio Puliese and wife Linda, was deregistered last October.

Expressions of Interest close on November 29.

This article from Gold Coast Bulletin was originally published as “Former Lush nightclub on Orchid Ave Surfers Paradise for sale with approval for 25-storey hotel”.