Regional icon Sir George Hotel, Jugiong, set for new lease of life

Sam Murden | 30 NOVEMBER 2021
The much loved Sir George Hotel in Jugiong, on the road to Gundagai, has been picked up by long time publican and hotel operator Fraser Short for $14m.
Over its 165 year lifespan, the hotel, in southern NSW has become famous for being the longest singularly held liquor license establishment in Australia.
It offers a diverse hospitality operation, including 11 luxury accommodation suites, artisan bakery, retail store, bar and restaurant.

An interior view of the fireplace at The Sir George Hotel.

Mother-daughter owners Liz Prater and Kate Hufton acquired the hotel in 2015, and believed it to be a quality tourism destination for people travelling along the Hume Highway through to Melbourne.
“We are so proud to have resurrected such a beautiful old hotel and created a thriving business for so many people to enjoy,” they said.
“We are sure that Fraser will do a fantastic job and take The Sir George to new levels, like he has in so many of his other venues.”

An exterior view of the stairs leading up to the farmhouses.

Fraser Short operates several venues across NSW, including being the owner of The Farm in Byron Bay and the Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel on Sydney Harbour.
Short and his team will take over the reigns of the pub in February 2022.
“The Sir George is an iconic operation that represents everything good about New South Wales,” Mr Short said.

An aerial view of The Sir George Hotel.

“I am very excited to bring this rare gem into our group and carry the baton on from Kate and Liz who have done an immaculate job in bringing this hotel, its gardens and historic buildings back to life for the community and tourists of Jugiong.”

An exterior view of The Sir George Hotel.

The Sir George Hotel attracted widespread national interest prior to being sold.

The sales campaign was managed and negotiated by Tom Gibson and Paul Fraser of CBRE Hotels. It attracted widespread national interest with over 200 inquiries and terms being agreed prior to the Expressions of Interest due date.
“The deal represented a price per key record for regional NSW and highlights the strength of the market for quality tourism assets that offer solid investment fundamentals,” Mr Gibson said.

