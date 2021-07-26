Rechabite Hall, Prahran: Melbourne’s own ‘Sistine Chapel’ for sale

Melbourne’s very own “Sistine Chapel” that was once frequented by a former premier has hit the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag.

A pillar of the city’s temperance movement during the 19th century, the former Rechabite Hall at 10 Little Chapel St in Prahran, has just been listed for sale for $3m-plus.

The iconic Italianate property, which was built in 1888-1889 and is now heritage listed, was home to the Order of Rechabites (IOR) who, at the time, were said to have about 10,000 members.

RELATED: Berwick’s prestige market pumping after $9.5m sale

Scotty James sells slick South Melbourne base

Max Walker’s beloved beach escape sold

The group would abstain from alcohol, pay members sick leave and help arrange mortgages for members to purchase a property, according to the Victorian Heritage Register.

But perhaps their most notable face was Victoria’s 15th premier James Munro, who held office between 1890 and 1892.

Mr Munro was a regular at the grand property, which has a decorative facade, mansarded tower and polished Harcourt granite columns.

It has since been transformed into a “unique” office space.

“One of the suites in there is like the Sistine Chapel,” Rodney Morley managing director Rodney Morley said.

“It was once the formal dining room, it’s got some lovely features (like the roof) and the building really stands out because there’s nothing on either side of it.”

Mr Morley said the “very special” offering, which is being sold with its current short-term tenancy agreements, had already gained interest from potential buyers.

“I’ve been in this business 45 years and there’s really nothing like it,” he said.

It will go to auction on August 18.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Melbourne’s new most expensive suburbs

Sprawling Rye homestead’s sale of the century

Traditional auction campaigns no longer needed

alanah.frost@news.com.au