Ray White Hobart launches commercial division

RAY WHITE Commercial has launched in Hobart and the man heading up the division is an agent who knows the Tasmanian market like the back of his hand.

Trevor Fox has joined the group as a founding partner alongside Nawwar Alshawi and Farzin Hesari.

He brings 17 years of experience in the commercial property sector he says and it took a bad experience to kickstart his career in real estate.

When purchasing his first property, a “pretty useless experience” left Trevor thinking that he could do better in the same position.

“That’s how my real estate career began,” he said.

“I enjoy working within a high-performing team and I really love the challenge of commercial real estate.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to see parts of Hobart most of the public never get to see.

“Hobart is a compact market and there are few people who own a building here who I wouldn’t know personally.”

Trevor’s aim for the next 12 months is for Ray White Commercial Hobart to gain real market share and be a dominant brand.

“Ray White in Tasmania is a sleeping giant. I see some real opportunities having the Ray White Commercial brand in Hobart directly connected to our large national network,” he said.

Ray White Hobart Group managing director Nawwar Alshawi said Trevor joining the team was a dream come true because entering the commercial market was always part of the grand plan.

“Well before we bought this business, this was a strategic priority — and to attract a top agent such as Trevor is fantastic for us,” he said.

“We’ve had a good relationship with Trevor stretching back years and to find a person with his experience, values and ethics is gold-dust.”

Ray White Commercial head of agency operations Andrew Freeman said few know commercial property in Hobart like Trevor.

“We’re aspirational in our desire to grow and to compete with the best,” he said.

“I’m certain that he’s going to deliver outstanding service and results for the property owners of Hobart and Tasmania.”