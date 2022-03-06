Rare opportunity to own prime farmland

It’s not just a picture-perfect landscape at 645 North Bungaree Rd in Booborowie but a rare opportunity to own highly productive farmland.

A 678ha quality landholding on a mixed-used farm has come up for sale in what is one of South Australia’s tightly-held mid-north regions.

A segment of the Old North Bungaree farm is being offered for sale in one line or as two or three separate land parcels using the five Certificates of Title, and is located 4km west of Booborowie, 38km north-east of Clare and 200km north of Adelaide.

A total of 639ha of the offering is arable, with the property suited to cropping or running livestock, with a small percentage of lucerne, excellent shelter belts and permanent water from two creeks.

The property is underpinned by red and brown loam soil over red clay, while the township of Booborowie receives annual average rainfall of 437mm.

Improvements include a currently-rented home, a hay shed, sheep holding yards and two bores.

Phil Schell and Angus Bills from CBRE Agribusiness are presenting the property to market on behalf of the London-based vendor, with Expressions of Interest invited before April 14.

“The property features the characteristics of a highly-productive broadacre cropping platform, benefiting from scale, operational efficiency, fertile soils, idyllic climate and a desirable location,” Mr Schell said.

“This is a quality offering and we’re expecting prices to approach $19,500 per hectare.”

South Australia’s Mid-North is home to a diverse agricultural sector, with demand from local families looking to grow their existing operations helping drive prices up.

“We’re expecting interest from local land owners looking to expand their presence, producers seeking geographic diversity and corporate entities,” Mr Bills added.