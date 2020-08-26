Rare commercial property in Sydney’s north shore comes to market with $5.9m-$6m guide

Sydney’s north shore suburb of Greenwich is a pint-sized residential location highly sought-after for its exclusive harbourside homes and apartments.

Commercial property beyond the Pacific Highway is scarce and it rarely comes up for sale.

MORE: 2020’s most popular homes show tastes are changing

Home with private beach sells $1.85m over reserve

Until now. And this property at 93 Greenwich Rd, Greenwich, is an absolute cracker, offering a combination of retail, commercial and residential spaces that deliver five income streams.

Angela Perou, of Australian Domain Real Estate, is marketing the property via an expressions of interest campaign, closing at 3pm on Monday, August 31.

A price guide of $5.9 million to $6 million has been set for the three-level property, and she said there was strong interest.

“It’s a wonderful property,” she said. “It’s quite a busy little hub there and very popular with the locals.”

The ground floor of the building is home to the Social Room Cafe and a hairdresser.

“The cafe is very popular with both locals, the parents and children associated with the nearby school and also, residents from the aged care facility across the road,” Ms Perou said.

“Visitors from neighbouring suburbs also come to enjoy the privacy and leafy village surroundings and atmosphere.”

The hairdresser is equally popular with the locals, she said.

“The professional staff have built a wonderful rapport with locals and other patrons travelling from afar,” she said.

“The premises are impeccably kept and recently renovated with modern fittings and technologies.”

The basement is currently home to an engineering workshop and lockup garage, which are accessed via an automatic security gate.

There are two two-bedroom apartments on the first floor, each with large balconies, fresh paint, new carpets, modern kitchens, internal laundries, parking and balconies.

Ms Perou said these were currently residentially leased but there was potential to convert them to commercial office space (subject to council approval).

“The property is immaculate and has potential for future enhancement, which makes it an ideal investment,” she said.

SIGN UP HERE FOR THE NSW REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER