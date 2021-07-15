Rainforest bed and breakfast up for sale for first time

A secluded bed and breakfast built among rainforest on the Gold Coast Hinterland is up for sale for the first time.

The Rumbalara Bed and Breakfast lies well off the beaten track at Advancetown, but has earned a strong reputation over 30 years as a retreat for guests from around the world to experience the unique local wildlife.

Owner and engineer Alan Ramage built the property on a 3.32ha plot at 72 Hoop Pine Court, and operated the boutique accommodation business with wife, Denise, until she passed away earlier this year.

Named Rumbalara for an Indigenous word meaning “rainbow”, the solid concrete and brick house is accessed via a long winding track through thick forest and sleeps 20 people.

Marketing agent Kathryn Bannister, of Choice Property, said offers of more than $1.4m were sought for the sale.

“It’s a very quirky property and it will suit a quirky person, but with a little imagination this house could be given an incredible transformation,” she said.

“They named it Rumbalara because it is hidden away in rainforest at the end of a rainbow, and Alan would love to see it continue as a bed and breakfast.”

It has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, configured across one and two-bedroom self-contained rooms and motel-style studios with kitchenettes, plus a separate one-bedroom demountable studio.

There’s also a rooftop terrace to enjoy starry night skies or by day spot local fauna such as ringtail possums, wallabies, koalas and kookaburras.

Ms Bannister said the property could easily resume trade as a bed and breakfast, or alternatively house a large family or be leased for potential rental return of $1,450.

Ms Bannister said Mr Ramage was well ahead of his time in creating a sustainable property, which includes underground three phase power, a 6m deep dam with pump, and even a fire fighting system drawing from two roof-mounted water tanks.