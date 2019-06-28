Radisson coming to historic Blue Mountains hotel

The Radisson Hotel Group has signed up to manage the Asia-Pacific’s first Radisson Collection hotel in NSW’s Blue Mountains, in a deal with China-backed One Pro Investment Group.

Under the deal, the historic Imperial Hotel on the Great Western Highway at Mount Victoria will be redeveloped by its owner One Pro Investment Group into a 60-room Radisson Collection Hotel opening in 2023.

Cre8tive Property managing director Andrew Taylor, acting as adviser to One Pro Investment Group, says the hotel owner has brought a global hotel operator to the Blue Mountains.

“‘We selected Radisson Collection because of its sympathetic approach to working with local communities,” Taylor says.

One Pro Investment Group bought the Imperial Hotel for about $2.5 million two years ago and has since worked on a development application.

One Pro obtained approval for the heritage restoration and new build earlier this year.

Radisson will manage the resort, which will be restored to its former glory with a collection of chalets built throughout the grounds.

The Imperial Hotel opened in 1878 and has hosted prime ministers and royalty including King George V and George VI.

Apart from the room upgrade the hotel will feature an all-day restaurant, lobby, bar, gastro-pub, fitness centre, ballroom and outdoor terrace.

“The regional launch of the Radisson Collection, our newest brand, represents an important milestone in our Asia-Pacific expansion strategy,” says Katerina Giannouka, president Asia-Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Blending history with contemporary style and intuitive hospitality, this storied hotel is destined to become a genuine local landmark, whilst also complementing our existing hotels in Australia.”

One Pro Investments general manager Sylvia Zhao says her company is excited about its first project with Radisson Hotel Group, and bringing a new brand to the Australian market.

“Each member hotel is original but united by certain qualities, including uncommon locations, distinctive design, deep connections with their destinations and a curated selection of local insider activities,” Radisson said in a statement.

Imperial Hotel, A Radisson Collection Hotel, will join another heritage hotel, the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Sydney.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.