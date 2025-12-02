Racing car circuit for sale for $10m

Here’s your chance to buy your very own racing car circuit for Christmas.

And not a slot car set that comes in a box from Big W — this is the real deal.

Owned by entrepreneur Steve Shelley, who co-founded the workforce management software company Deputy, Pheasant Wood Circuit, at 8 Prairie Oak Rd, Marulan near Goulburn, is being pitched as “perfect for the active family or group of friends” in the listing.

Biller Property principal Paul Biller, and his colleague Ben Torban, are seeking offers above $10m in an expressions of interest campaign for the 60ha site, which is 3km off the Hume Highway.

“It’s only been up for 24 hours and I’ve been smashed with inquiries,” Biller said on Tuesday.

MORE:

Ex rugby star cops $23m loss on mansion

“It’s going to suit car clubs, car enthusiasts, or someone running a business there.

“But it would also be a perfect family getaway … the kids can ride around the track on their dirt bikes or go-carts, plus they could go horse-riding and camping.”

Records show Shelley, heir to the Shelley softdrink fortune but also wealthy in his own right with his company Deputy being valued at over $1bn, bought what was originally known as the Marulan Driver Training Centre for $1.5m in 2016, from Garry and Natalie Willmington, who’d set it up in 1992.

According to a report in Autoaction, Shelley renamed the site Pheasant Wood Circuit because his great grandfather, Herbert Bolt, whose nickname was Nutsy, was killed in World War 1 and was buried in a French military cemetery called Pheasant Wood.

He also spent $7m on turning the facility into a “world-class circuit”, upgrading the layout, safety and amenities, along with making it wider and longer.

MORE: Michael Clarke’s $20m bid after sad cancer update

Over the years it’s hosted a range of event, including endurance races such as “Deputy 6 Hour”; historic racing events for cars and motorbikes, and special interest events like the “Hatch Attack” series.

It’s not clear why Shelley’s selling up now, though since he already owns another racetrack closer to Goulburn, One Raceway, perhaps one’s enough?

Shelley is also famous for having listed his extraordinary six-storey Sutherland Shire mansion, Nautilus Luxury Residence, on the shoreline at Burraneer Bay in 2021.

MORE: $300m gone: James Packer reveals great Aussie fear

Billed as “Australia’s finest house”, it had seven bedrooms, six kitchens, 19 bathrooms, a theatre, wine tasting room, bowling alley and a “bat cave”, it had hopes above $50m.

Shelley had knocked down four houses to create it, which had reportedly cost him $30m.

But despite having reportedly caught the attention of Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, the luxurious property is still in his name.

Could the racetrack be something Hemsworth might be interested in? The Aussie actor starred in the 2013 F1 flick, Rush.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth eyes off $50m Sydney home

MORE: ‘Hated’: Buddy, Jesinta move after sad farewell

A sale is looking more likely for his racetrack, with Biller saying: “The race is on to get it sold before Christmas.”

There’s certainly a lot to love, being the 1.6km Motorsport Australia–licensed circuit, a fully operational race control tower, CCTV network and complete circuit surveillance; modern corporate facilities; dedicated garaging, and professional workshops; admin offices; and an on-site commercial cafeteria.

There’s also DA approval for a new pit and driver amenities building.

Existing accommodation includes a substantial four-bedroom family residence, with bush separating it from the circuit, plus a private guest cabin with living and recreational areas overlooking a series of dams. These would be perfect for VIP stays or short-stay tourism.

There’s also the option of purchasing an additional 146ha through five adjoining parcels.

MORE:

Inside the private world of a cricket icon