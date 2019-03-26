Race in two for $1bn Hyde Park hotel development

US investment house Starwood Capital has bowed out of the race for a $1 billion 50-level apartment and hotel development fronting Sydney’s Hyde Park after deciding it was too expensive.

The exit of Starwood Capital, which could not reach the going rate of about $1 million a hotel room for the 201 Elizabeth St site, leaves Michael Gu’s iProsperity Group and one other party in the box seat for the $400 million hotel, according to sources.

If successful the two remaining players will introduce one of the world’s top luxury hotel brands to Australia for the first time.

iProsperity is understood to be behind plans to install an Accor-managed Fairmont while the third party is rumoured to be looking at putting in a Grand Hyatt. If Starwood Capital had been successful it would have brought in a JW Marriott, executives say.

iProsperity is one of the nat­ion’s more aggressive hotel buyers, building up a large empire of hotels, including the 419-room Pullman Melbourne on the Park, which it reportedly bought for about $200 million.

The 201 Elizabeth St site, approved for a hotel and 250-unit apartment tower, would replace the existing 38-level office block co-owned by Dexus and the late billionaire Stan Perron’s estate.

Dexus has plans to build a 350-room luxury hotel, retail and residential apartment block.

Savills’ Michael Simpson is running the campaign for the hotel. He declined to comment. Separately, Dexus is trying to find a group with the capacity to take on about 80% of its share in the project.

The Dexus process, run by Knight Frank, is designed to find a capital partner, most likely from Asia, to fund the building, including the apartments, which are likely to be ready in 2024.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.