Galileo Group plans luxury gold tower for Hyde Park

An artist’s impression of the tower earmarked for the northern end of Hyde Park, Sydney.

Black Caviar owner Neil Werrett’s Galileo Group proposes a gold-coloured luxury skyscraper at the northern end of Hyde Park in the heart of Sydney’s legal district.

In a joint venture with Host Plus, Galileo Group has lodged plans for the $73.3 million tower fronting Phillip, King and Elizabeth streets, designed by award-winning architects Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp.

The joint venture developers propose 127 residential apartments for the site, which presently houses the University of Sydney’s former law campus, purchased last year for about $45 million.

The tower’s design includes a mix of studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments plus a couple of four-bedroom penthouses.

Plans for the 25-level tower were lodged last week with Sydney City Council. The skyscraper is billed as the last luxury residential project to be built on the northside of Hyde Park.

The 148-160 King St tower will include 232sqm of retail and nearly 400sqm of commercial, plus 63 car spaces.

Construction of the tower is expected to take up to two years and marketing of the tower will start early next year.

At the time of the purchase last year a Galileo spokesman said: “We think it has terrific residential potential.”

– with Ben Wilmot

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.