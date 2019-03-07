Real commercial

iProsperity muscles into race for Hyde Park hotel

Ben Wilmot | 07 MARCH 2019
An artist’s impression of 201 Elizabeth St, Sydney.
An artist’s impression of 201 Elizabeth St, Sydney.

Fund manager and investor Michael Gu’s iProsperity Group is one of three parties jockeying for the hotel component of a more than $1 billion 50-level apartment and hotel development fronting Sydney’s Hyde Park.

The site, which has approval for a hotel and 250-unit apartment tower, would replace the existing 38-level office block co-owned by Dexus and the late billionaire Stan Perron’s estate.

iProsperity is one of the nat­ion’s more aggressive hotel buyers, rapidly building up a large empire of hotels including the 419-room Pullman Melbourne on the Park, which it reportedly bought for about $200 million.

Dexus has plans to build a 350-room luxury hotel, retail and residential apartment block, including four levels of basement parking fronting 201-207 Elizabeth St.

Savills’ Michael Simpson is running the off-market campaign for the hotel and has shortlisted the three parties. He declined to comment.

The groups are believed to be partnering with operators, with a focus on finding a party to take over the $400 million completed hotel.

Sources says a number of big branded global hoteliers have expressed interest in the proposed hotel site, including Accor’s luxury Fairmont brand and American hotel behemoth Marriott.

In a separate move, site co-owner Dexus is trying to find a deep-pocketed group with the capacity to take on about 80% of its share in the project.

The Dexus process, run by Knight Frank, is designed to find a capital partner, most likely from Asia, to fund the building, including the apartments, which are likely to be ready in 2024.

Related Articles

News

iProsperity books major profit on Sydney Park Regis sale

iProsperity books major profit on Sydney Park Regis sale

News

iProsperity leads race for Melbourne’s Pullman on the Park

iProsperity leads race for Melbourne’s Pullman on the Park

News

Chinese group iProsperity snatches Century City Walk

Chinese group iProsperity snatches Century City Walk
