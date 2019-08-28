Queensland’s top ‘glamping’ spots revealed

Queenslanders are swapping swanky hotels and resorts for luxury tents and tree houses as a desire to connect with the great outdoors drives a new generation of happy glampers.

With a desire to connect to nature, glamping — an upscaled version of camping — is growing in popularity with unique short stays proving popular.

Data from Glamping Hub shows refurbished shipping containers and pods allow users to immerse themselves in nature, without sacrificing some basic, and sometimes very extravagant, amenities.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Glamping Hub’s Laura Grant says property owners have become more creative with their spaces.

“I have seen refurbished ambulances or school buses as well as gypsy caravans and tipis,” Grant says.

“Transforming spaces is definitely a big part of glamping since there are plenty of renovated barns, cabooses or storage containers. But, many will build brand new tree houses, cabins or tiny homes too.

“Since glamping has been around for a few years, a safari tent or yurt is a bit more typical, but definitely still plays a major role in what glamping is.” She said nature-based accommodation were at the top of the list for glampers. “Our total audience in Australia is currently growing 25 per cent year over year,” she said.

The top three accommodations booked in Queensland last year included a family-friendly cottage with a hot tub at Wongawallan, a riverfront cottage rental on a working farm near Imbil, and a treehouse near Noosa Heads.

Tourism and Event Queensland CEO Leanne Coddington said the state was home to some of the world’s best natural assets, be it the Great Barrier Reef or the Daintree Rainforest, world-class islands or iconic beaches.

“It’s no surprise that travellers want to be a part of that,” she said.

“We know that today’s travellers want to do so much more than just visit a place to tick it off a list. They want to experience what it is like to immerse themselves in a destination and a huge part of that is feeling connected to the natural environment.

“When a traveller feels connected to a destination, it makes them want to come visit again and tell their friends about it which is obviously good news for tourism”.

Grant says there is a major surge in searches online for luxury tents.

“This year’s list of top booked accommodations are tents. This holds true to the top booked accommodations in all of Australia as well,” she says.

Also a hit with glampers is the Victorian train carriage in the Glass House Mountains, one of only 23 built between the years 1882 and 1886, and the only one owned privately.

The restored carriage has a double-size bed in a carpeted bedroom.

Grant says while hotels are much easier to plan and travel to, there is something special about being secluded on a lake, compared to taking a dip in a hotel pool.

“With social media gaining popularity, staying in a refurbished barn or a luxury safari tent is much more “Instagram-able” than your typical hotel set up,” she says.

“Especially when the accommodation resides in a valley between mountains, overlooks the coast or is nestled into a rainforest.”

Top five accommodations booked in Queensland – 2019

1- Safari tent, Diddillibah

2- Luxury tent for couples, Point Lookout, North Stradbroke

3- Studio-style tent with deck, Amamoor

4- Restored Queensland train carriage, Glass House Mountains

5- Rainforest cabana, Mission Beach

Source: Glamping Hub

This article from the Courier Mail originally appeared as “Queensland’s top spots to go glamping revealed”.