Queensland’s iconic Nindigully Pub on hunt for new owners

If you’re the adventurous type, or have done a bit of road tripping in your time, chances are you’ve stumbled across Queensland’s Nindigully Pub.

The iconic outback pub, 515km south-west of Brisbane, is a stopover and something of a rite of passage for the caravan crowd and Australia’s ever-growing number of grey nomads.

Built in 1864 and believed to hold Queensland’s longest continuous liquor licence, the historic venue was once a Cobb and Co changeover station and in more recent times has become renowned as a stopover for Endeavour Rallies, as well as for its events, which include pig races.

It’s the kind of place where well-worn travellers stop for a beer alongside workers from nearby farms, or perhaps try to take on the kind of culinary fare that’s standard amongst rural hotspots – a 2kg “Roadtrain” burger or a 1kg T-bone steak.

And now it’s for sale, with its longtime owners ready to pass the pub into new stewardship.

Selling agent Tony Rich, of Rich and Partners, says the Nindigully Pub remains a popular choice for campers, particularly during the tourist season.

“At any given time during the tourist season you’ve got sometimes up to 50 different campers, grey nomads, caravans across on the riverbank opposite the hotel,” Rich says.

“It’s a favourite spot for tourists, which is good for the pub, because you get the food and the beer with the restaurant.”

Born out of the amalgamation of 10 separate blocks of land, the pub site includes the hotel, a freestanding kitchen, amenities block, cold rooms, camper showers, beer garden, an owner’s house and an old timber general store that was once the Nindigully Post Office.

Rich says price expectations are between $850,000 and $1.25 million.

“And for that you get everything,” Rich says.

“You get the 10 blocks of land, you get the timber house which is separate to the hotel and is only seven years old, you get the pub, you get a bar that looks like it’s old but is only reasonably new and is used for functions and birthday parties.”

“You get the whole shooting match. It’s walk-in, walk-out.”

“There’s lots of upside, it just needs someone who’s passionate about it to take it to the next level.”

The pub is for sale by expressions of interest, which close on November 9, though Rich says the owners are prepared to settle sooner.

Rich says the hotel has been run under management for five years and is considered ripe for an owner-operator with a vision.

“The current (managers) that are in there now are doing a great job, they’ve got the pub up and going, it’s extremely busy times out there at the moment,” he says.

“It’s back to the old iconic Nindigully. It just needs someone else there to pick up and run with it and put their own brand to it in terms of events and everything.”