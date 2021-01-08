Queenslander snaps up popular Sydney pub for $31.5m

The Queensland buyer is expected to proceed with residential development on the Engadine Tavern’s Station Street site. Picture: Getty

The COVID-19 impact on Sydney’s pub scene has clearly not ­affected high-net-worth sales, with a private Queensland ­developer paying about $31.5 million for a sprawling suburban pub deep in Sydney’s southern heartland.

In his first foray into the pub scene, the little-known developer has bought the Engadine Tavern from private equity group White & Co, which had picked it up for about $23m three years ago.

White & Co has since secured a planning application for a residential development on the hotel and commercial property site, which covers about 5576sqm.

The sale of the Engadine Tavern — which sports 26 poker ­machines, a TAB, a 60-space private car park and a stand-alone drive-through bottle shop, as well as a large function centre — was negotiated by HTL Property’s Dan Dragicevich, Andrew Jolliffe and Sam Handy just before Christmas.

It is the only pub in Engadine and is 270m from the railway ­station.

It is understood he has previously developed residential units in Sydney.

