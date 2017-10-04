Queenscliff’s grand Hotel Q ready for next chapter

Queenscliff’s Hotel Q is expected to fetch more than $5 million.

An iconic Queenscliff building steeped in history is ready for its next chapter with residential and commercial opportunities.

Hotel Q, previously known as The Royal Hotel at 34-38 King St, has hit the market after an extensive restoration spanning several years.

Fletchers, Queenscliff agent Lee Botsios says it is a unique opportunity and the possibilities are only limited by your imagination.

“Use the mansion as your own home, divide the property into two mansions, transform the entire property into luxury seaside apartments or use the property for commercial use as a restaurant and bar,” Botsios says.

The ground floor and cellar have been meticulously restored while the upper level is the ultimate blank canvas.

The ground floor has a flexible floorplan with bar, restaurant, ballroom, private dining room and kitchen and the Gotham Bar in the cellar is overflowing with character.

The first floor could be restored to create a world-class hotel, self-contained apartments or a living space for your own home.

A swirling staircase leads up the three-storey tower that has 360-degree views.

Botsios says the Italian Renaissance-inspired property on 2064sqm of land is zoned residential one and there is potential to develop another building or apartments, subject to council approval.

“The property provides buyers with a wonderfully rare opportunity,” he says.

“You’ll appreciate that most of the hard work has already been done for you.”

The Royal Hotel, as it was named in 1860, was the first hotel built in Queenscliff in 1854 but burnt down in 1881. It was then rebuilt.

In 1968 The Royal temporarily surrendered its licence and it was anticipated it would be demolished before it sold and was used as a beach house for 20 years. It was relicensed in 1986.

CoreLogic data shows the property last sold for $2.2 million in 2013.

In 2015 Hotel Q reopened after a two-year renovation reportedly costing the current owners a seven-figure sum.

34-38 King St, Queenscliff is for sale with price expectations of $5 million to $5.5 million.

This article from The Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “Queenscliff’s Hotel Q, formerly The Royal Hotel, is for sale”.