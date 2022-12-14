Queenscliff hotel buyer to launch luxury accommodation, dining, day spa plans

New owners are set to bankroll plans to create luxury accommodation, indoor and outdoor dining and a day spa after acquiring the historic Queenscliff Hotel.

Kerleys Coastal selling agent Damian Cayzer said the interstate investors, who have ties to the Geelong region, were expected to begin work on the landmark property in 2023.

Mr Cayzer said the buyer was planning to renovate and restore the grand 1880s building to its former glory and re-open the venue as a restaurant, hotel, day spa and accommodation facility in line with the approved architect design and Heritage Victoria approved plans.

RELATED: Inner city style will win hearts after South Geelong renovation

131yo Bellarine home that takes two hours to inspect

Hotel style leads luxury rebirth of a Geelong waterfront home

The revelations will be great news to residents and visitors to Queenscliff.

The dining room at the Queenscliff Hotel closed in 2014, following the death of then-owner Johann Schuetz.

The grand 16-room hotel, once home to the well-known Mietta’s restaurant, occupies a prime position opposite Princess Park at 16 Gellibrand St, Queenscliff.

A grand entrance hall, elegant sitting rooms, bars, dining and breakfast rooms, leadlight windows depicting maritime scenes and a veranda overlooking Port Phillip Bay are among its remarkable period features.

But some sections of the red brick heritage building built in a Queen Anne style have fallen into disrepair since it last welcomed guests.

Mr Cayzer said in May that buyers must be prepared to carry out major work, as the leaking slate roof had damaged many of the first-floor bedrooms.

The Hong Kong-based vendors had purchased the 1685sq m property in 2015 with the view of restoring it.

Mr Cayzer said the owners had spent three years working with architects and Heritage Victoria on approved plans that include the creation of luxury boutique accommodation upstairs, indoor and outdoor dining and a day spa.

Mr Cayzer said he couldn’t reveal the sale price or the buyers.

Originally built for Martha Nugent and Joseph Gosline, the hotel was designed by notable Melbourne architects Reed, Henderson & Smart, who were also responsible for landmarks such as the State Library of Victoria and Rippon Lea.

The existing building has 16 guest rooms, each with their own ensuite, a substantial manager’s apartment, courtyard garden and cellar.