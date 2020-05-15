QLD Top 5: Want to own the former Gold Coast Mini Snow Park?

A snow park just metres from the beach?

As improbable as it might sound, that’s what’s on offer in Surfers Paradise, where the former Gold Coast Mini Snow Park has hit the market.

But don’t expect the tourist attraction, which featured dry slopes and objects that could be slid on and ridden on skis and snowboards, to be revived anytime soon.

The park closed in 2018 and the site – occupying an entire Surfers Paradise block – is being marketed as a major development opportunity.

The property at 103 Ferny Ave is already attracting major interest, claiming a spot inside Queensland’s five most-viewed commercial properties of the week.

Here are the other properties that generated the biggest buzz.

STANDALONE BUILDING WITH UPSIDE

185 Days Road, Grange

Buyers with an eye for the future are in the mix for this standalone shop and office in Brisbane, which was Queensland’s most-viewed commercial property over the past week.

The building at Grange, north of the city, is currently tenanted to a picture framing business, but with a significant 610sqm block it is being marketed as having major development upside.

With neighbourhood centre zoning and more than 27,500 cars passing the site daily, it could continue has a successful retail site, or be improved further to capitalise on the area’s popularity.

The property is slated for auction on June 5.

PRIME BURLEIGH HEADS OFFICE

21 Gardenia Grove, Burleigh Heads

There’s little to do at this Burleigh Heads office investment, which is 100% leased to a number of tenants.

Only a short distance from the beach, the two-storey building features 1763sqm of lettable area on a prime 1135sqm corner block, and attracts a net annual income of $272,318.

Agents from REALspecialists Commercial say it would be perfect for a self-managed super fund, or “could also be a good option for a future developer looking to secure a block now with a passive income and redevelop later”.

COMMERCIAL KITCHEN WITH DEVELOPMENT UPSIDE

32 Berwick Street, Fortitude Valley

This Fortitude Valley property has been leaving a good taste in potential buyers’ mouths.

Currently fitted out as a commercial kitchen and storage facility, the inner-city building is now vacant and available for sale or lease, offering 795sqm of floor area in one of Brisbane’s most popular spots.

But with mixed-use zoning, it’s developers who may trump food businesses in the race to secure the keys.

THE ULTIMATE INDUSTRIAL ASSET?

37 Gravel Pit Road, Darra

Industrial assets are facing almost unprecedented demand in many states, and it’s no different in Queensland.

At the top of the pile is a major 15,300sqm site and facility in Darra, just off Centenary Highway, home to residential products company Stoddart Group.

Secured on a new five-year lease returning a net income of $773,760 per annum, the facility has a floor area of 5925sqm and includes a number of landlord-friendly provisions including a six-month unconditional bank guarantee, fixed 2.75% annual rent increases and the ability to recover 100% of the property’s outgoings.

No.37 Gravel Pit Rd is being offered for sale as part of a portfolio together with 79-85 Cowpasture Rd, Wetherill Park, with the properties available to be purchased individually or in one line.