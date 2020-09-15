Put a line into $1.5m Mission Beach barramundi farm

With all ponds in production there was potential to produce 40,000kg of barramundi a year.

A Far North aquaculture business has hit the property market and is offering its new owners a unique opportunity.

Duncan and Angela McKinstry have spent the last eight years expanding the facilities at their El Arish barramundi farm, Barra DownUnder, and are now looking to move on.

Set on 10.4ha, the business supplies several local restaurants and sells barramundi whole fish and fillets to the general public on weekends.

Listed at $1.5m, the farm has nine aquaculture ponds, three of which are currently stocked.

Elders real estate agent Toby Mitchell said with all ponds in production there was potential to produce 40,000kg of barramundi a year.

“They are off the charts selling fish, on the weekends it’s car after car dropping in,” he said. “A lot of people think they catch by nets, they catch by hand. It’s very unique.”

Mitchell said the property had previously been open to the public as a catch and release/buy fish farm and had previous approvals in place for holiday cabins.

It also includes a three-bedroom family home.

This article from the Cairns Post originally appeared as “Mission Beach barramundi farm on the market for $1.5m”.