Propertylink tops $2bn after Ormeau deals

Propertylink bought this property on Frank St in Wetherill Park in New South Wales.

Property investment and asset management company Propertylink has secured two industrial properties in Queensland and NSW for a total price of $45.56 million.

The real estate and infrastructure fund manager led by Stephen Day has amassed more than $2 billion in assets and is on track to buy over $600 million of property this year.

It has already been linked to Sydney office properties being sold by 151 Property Group worth about $210 million in total.

In the latest deal, Propertylink has bought a new logistics property with a long lease in the Gold Coast Yatala Enterprise Area for $29 million.

The property at 1 Lahr’s Road, Ormeau spans a net lettable area of 9,590sqm and is fully leased for 11 years to Seabest International, a major frozen seafood supplier.

The property was acquired at a 7% yield and follows the group’s purchase of the Rand refrigerated logistics assets in 2013.

It also bought warehousing facilities at Melbourne’s fresh fruit, vegetable and flower markets for $90 million last year.

“The purchase at Ormeau adds to our growing portfolio in Australia’s fresh food industry, which is a sector that is growing trade significantly with our near Asian neighbours,” Day says.

The Propertylink Australian Industrial Partnership II has separately acquired a logistics property located in one of Sydney’s most tightly held industrial precincts for $16.56 million.

That property is at 27 Frank St, Wetherill Park in Sydney’s western suburbs.

The property has a net lettable area of 13,865sqm and is fully leased for five years to Border Express, a national transport company.

It was acquired at an 8.3% yield and has a total site area of 41,720 sqm with significant potential to add further buildings, given only one third of the site is covered.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property