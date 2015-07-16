Prime piece of Port Douglas up for grabs

What is 20m wide, 50m long, has palm trees on it and valued at $2223 per square metre? The last undeveloped commercial block in the heart of Port Douglas, in tropical far-north Queensland.

The sale presents huge development and future growth potential.

Listed for sale by LJ Hooker, Port Douglas, the 1,012sqm block on the main street, Macrossan St, is tipped to sell for $2.25 million.

Agent Michael Samson describes the block as “pure blue chip” and a “once in a lifetime” property.

“The block certainly represents an unparalleled development and investment opportunity. It’s literally the last undeveloped block in the Port Douglas village, right in the heart of things, opposite the well-known Ironbark Hotel and just a few minutes’ walk to the marina,” he says.

The site is the last undeveloped block in Port Douglas village.

The site is located at the northern end of Macrossan Street, a short walk from Port Douglas’ Four Mile Beach.

The block has a modest building on it at present, which is rented out and run as a small business. Although 1000sqm is large in many markets across the country, it’s a “standard” block in Port Douglas. The palm trees on the block are pretty standard in the laid-back holiday hamlet too.

Capitalise now: Two deserted islands on the market

“The block’s prime location, at the busiest end of Macrossan St, surrounded by popular bars and restaurants, coupled with its great street exposure, makes it ripe for development,” Samson says.

The site is close to the proposed Marina development in Port Douglas.

Potential development could include retail shops, a restaurant or luxury accommodation. The block is zoned commercial, so planning permission shouldn’t present a problem. “There is a nice mix around it, so the possibilities are nearly endless, subject to council approval of course,” he says.

Samson says with a multi-million redevelopment of the Christopher Skase-built Mirage resort underway, Port Douglas’ economy and property market is gaining momentum after being hit by the global financial crisis.

Land value: A big chunk of Australia for sale

10 Macrossan Street is the last site available in the area.

The marina, known as Marina Mirage – the closest mainland access point to the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef – is also being upgraded, with new berths being added.

To date, there has been a “few inquiries” from local business owners and others, looking to potentially cash in on the $2 billion tourism market in the region.