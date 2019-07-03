Real commercial

Preston to welcome first major business park

Adrian Ballantyne | 03 JULY 2019
An artist’s impression of the Advance Business Hub in Preston.
An artist’s impression of the Advance Business Hub in Preston.

For a Melbourne suburb with proudly working class roots, it’s somewhat surprising that Preston has yet to count a major industrial park among its many warehouses and commercial properties.

But that’s set to change, with a major business park to be developed within Preston’s borders.

The Advance Business Hub at 8-14 Albert St will include 33 warehouses ranging from 88sqm to 204sqm, with marketing images for the soon-to-be-constructed facility appearing to pitch them as potential ‘man caves’, with high-end cars and motorbikes stored inside.

An artist’s impression of one of the Preston units.

The upcoming business park is in Preston, about 10km north of Melbourne’s CBD.

ICR Property Group agents Raff De Luise and Julian Materia say the units appeal to both investors and owner occupiers, with each warehouse including a range of facilities such as fully equipped kitchenettes and bathrooms with showers.

Prices for the warehouses range from $350,000 to $775,000.

The property is being developed by Wilbow Group.

