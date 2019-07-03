Preston to welcome first major business park

An artist’s impression of the Advance Business Hub in Preston.

For a Melbourne suburb with proudly working class roots, it’s somewhat surprising that Preston has yet to count a major industrial park among its many warehouses and commercial properties.

But that’s set to change, with a major business park to be developed within Preston’s borders.

The Advance Business Hub at 8-14 Albert St will include 33 warehouses ranging from 88sqm to 204sqm, with marketing images for the soon-to-be-constructed facility appearing to pitch them as potential ‘man caves’, with high-end cars and motorbikes stored inside.

ICR Property Group agents Raff De Luise and Julian Materia say the units appeal to both investors and owner occupiers, with each warehouse including a range of facilities such as fully equipped kitchenettes and bathrooms with showers.

Prices for the warehouses range from $350,000 to $775,000.

The property is being developed by Wilbow Group.