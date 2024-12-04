Presbyterian Church lists $3m landmark Alma and Barkly church owned since Melbourne was founded

The Presbyterian church are selling a landmark St Kilda property they’ve owned for almost 170 years.

At the corner of Alma and Barkly Streets, the church is expected to earn the religious group more than $3m.

The 1162sq m property at 2 Alma Rd has been in the religious group’s hands since Melbourne was being founded in 1855, with a more modest church initially built.

RELATED: Dunkeld: Gothic-style church passes in at its auction

Brunswick East: Hospitality and live music biz The Beast sells in less than a month

Melbourne tops the nation with the most number of homes for sale

It was replaced in 1886 by the iconic building standing there today.

Colliers listing agent Philip Heberling said the Presbyterian Church’s congregation in the area was growing, but there was a more modern property run by the group in nearby Hotham St that would be their focus in the future.

Mr Heberling added that they had already fielded interest from groups including housing operators considering an interior conversion for apartments, architects considering transforming it into a single opulent residence and investors looking at it as potential office space.

The agent said he had never encountered a property being sold by the same group who had owned it for almost 170 years before, and noted that its familiar place in the area’s skyline meant much of the local town planning referenced its spire for view lines.

“So it’s not like it can be knocked down,” he said.

The property is heritage listed, and it is believed the organ within it that was created by a Richmond-based firm might also have to be retained on historic grounds.

A heritage architect from Kister Architects who has done a number of conversions is happy to work with the prospective buyer, and has outlined potential options to refit the church in materials being shared with prospective buyers.

“It’s such a beautiful property, and to have the right vision to convert it to whatever they want to convert it to is important,” Mr Heberling said.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Experts slam Portelli: The Block is a dud investment

Australia’s bitcoin bosses and their crypto castles

Epic Euro-style retreat boasts its own lake, huge six-car garage