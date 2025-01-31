Post it: From horseback to e-commerce, this Aussie institution still delivers

From the days of delivering mail via horseback in the 1800s, Australia Post has a rich Australian history and with more than 200 years of delivering mail, the institution has continued to evolve and modernise.

Today, Australia Post delivers some nine million parcels weekly across the country, and boasts the biggest electric delivery fleet in Australia, comprising of 5131 vehicles.

This is a stark contrast to the first overland mail route completed via horseback once a fortnight between Melbourne and Sydney in 1838.

In 2025, almost 4000 post offices remain in operation across the country, and Australia Post runs the largest retail network in the nation with more post offices than all of the major supermarkets combined.

While an Australia Post spokesperson said letter volumes have fallen to a level not seen since the 1950s, the nation’s population has grown three-fold in this time.

“Australia Post remains deeply committed to providing postal services to rural and regional Australia, where outlets are often critical service hubs and the centre of the community,” the spokesperson said.

“Australia Post has been in the letters business for more than 200 years and is committed to delivering the last letter.

“However, the use of letters continues to significantly decline – the average household now receives fewer than two addressed letters a week, which is expected to halve in the next five years.”

Last financial year, letter volumes declined a further 12.9% compared with the previous financial year, with letters losses amounting to $361.8 million for the year.

The new era of online shopping

With more Australians choosing to shop online, Australia Post has benefited from the growth in e-commerce, which has become a “new normal in Australian retail”.

In Australia Post’s annual results reported last August, parcels and services revenue was $7.42 billion – a 2.3% increase from the previous year.

In a bid to cater to the new era of e-commerce, Australia Post’s introduction of innovative services has included parcel lockers, self-service kiosks, and Australia Post Metro, a next day delivery service in major cities.

More than just delivery

Australia Post has been more than just a mail delivery service, the spokesperson said.

“It has been and continues to be an integral part of the social fabric, fostering community bonds and supporting communities, particularly those in regional and rural communities,” they said.

“Australia Post has played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s communication and logistics infrastructure and has been a vital link in connecting people and communities.”

Additionally, through Bank@Post basic banking services are available where customers of 80 financial institutions can deposit cash and cheques and withdraw money over the counter.

Parcel lockers also give customers an option to collect their packages when they like via a locker at transport hubs, retail areas and apartments, ensuring easy.

Run your own Australia Post

Of the 4198 Post Offices within Australia’s Post network, there are 2553 located outside major cities.

For those keen on a new business venture for 2025, or a rural change, we’ve found a selection of Australia Post businesses currently for sale:

Tree change in South Gippsland region

Described in its listing as the hub of Welshpool and Port Welshpool, this walk-in, walk-out sale of the Welshpool Post Office includes mail and parcel collections, PO boxes and a rural mail run.

The sale also includes a renovated three bedroom home.

The small towns of Welshpool or Port Welshpool have no street mail delivery, which sees an increased foot traffic through the business, the listing states.

Located at 20 Main Street, Welshpool, the business has an asking price of $660,000.

Rural charm to live and work

In the small town of Boggabri, New South Wales, located 39 km north west of Gunnedah, the sale of this post office comes with an 1881 built brick home.

The listing says the sale offers a buyer the “chance to become a part of a welcoming, rural town while running a stable, community-focused business”.

“Whether you’re seeking a career change, a peaceful rural lifestyle, or an opportunity to be at the heart of a tight-knit community, this property offers it all,” it states.

The Post Office business includes post office boxes, mail contracts and stock sales, and the residence includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and generous living spaces.

The property is priced at $850,000.

Tightly held outlet hits the market

This longstanding business in Inverleigh includes a general store, Post Office, and a three bedroom residence.

Located in Inverleigh, 25 minutes from Geelong, the business has been run by the current owners for more than 20 years.

Inverleigh town has no postal mail direct to home service, which is part of The General Store’s popularity and profitability.

The Australia Post outlet includes 532 post boxes, and the general store has a commercial grade kitchen.

The Inverleigh General store at 12 High Street, Inverleigh has an asking price of $1,950,000 – $2,100,000.