Pompei’s boatyard to become mixed-use development

Pompei’s Boat Building Works has existed at the site since the 1940s.

A piece of Melbourne’s bayside and maritime history will soon be no more, after legendary Mordialloc boatbuilder Jack Pompei’s boatyard was sold to a developer.

Realcommercial reported in October that the site, which has been home to Pompei’s Boat Building Works for more than 80 years – but has not operated for some time – was on the market.

Now the property is expected to be transformed into a residential and commercial development, with the site at 557-561 Main St selling for $2.85 million.

While originally expected to be sold at an executor’s auction on October 27, it was eventually sold on December 5.

The Pompei name is legendary in the bayside area, with the late Jack Pompei synonymous with boat building on the Mordialloc Creek for decades. Pompei was at one time considered the custodian of the creek, and the nearby Pompei Bridge is named in his honour.

He was also branded “Mr Mordialloc” – an indication of his standing within the local community.

And the boatyard was the centrepiece of his operation, with the 937sqm site positioned just near Mordialloc Creek, and close to a launching area known as “Pompei’s Landing”.

Pompei passed away in 2008, 21 years after being awarded an OAM for his efforts in marine search and rescue. He is believed to have saved more than 600 people from drowning in Port Phillip Bay over the years.

Sales agents George Takis and Michael Taylor say there were no shortage of suitors for the prime bayside site.

“The property presented a prime site in a brilliant location with excellent exposure, frontage and development access, in the heart of a well-established and popular suburban retail and commercial precinct, with a very low vacancy rate,” Takis says.

“Obviously that sort of opportunity, with the additional benefit of very flexible zoning, does not present very often and there were, predictably, no shortage of suitors.”