Plans unveiled for billion-dollar Jupiters resort expansion

The new development at Jupiters Resort on the Gold Coast will including a 200m hotel and apartment tower.

The Star Entertainment Group’s plans for a new-look Jupiters resort on the Gold Coast have been revealed in a master plan that includes a new $500 million hotel and apartment tower.

In February the hotel and casino operator announced it was planning to add another tower at the iconic site, including apartments and a 4.5-star hotel, in a development that would add to the $345 million already spent upgrading the resort’s existing rooms and building a 17-storey luxury suite hotel tower.

700 rooms: Jupiters to add $500m tower

The master plan, revealed this week, confirms Star’s intention to build a 200m hotel and apartment tower, and also signals the potential to develop the site further to create a resort with five hotel and/or apartment buildings, a huge recreational deck with water features, tropical gardens, pools and spa, and new entertainment facilities.

Star is currently attempting to gain planning approval for the development from both the City of Gold Coast and the Queensland government.

The new tower would be built in a partnership between Star Entertainment Group, Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium – the trio of companies behind the $3 billion Queen’s Wharf Brisbane development.

Star managing director and CEO Matt Bekier says the company’s plans for the Gold Coast site are a part of its quest to become “Australia’s leading integrated resort company”.