Plans move forward for Sydney’s GPO

he GPO is a landmark building in Sydney at the western end of Martin Place.

The owners of Sydney’s GPO complex are preparing a masterplan for the hotel tower that is part of the development as they prepare to introduce The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts brand in October.

The building became the subject of a public campaign after The Australian reported its freehold was sold by Australia Post to Singapore’s Far East Organisation and its sister company Sino Land Company two years ago.

That $150 million transaction added to Far East Organisation/Sino Land’s interest in the overall complex, where it already held a 99-year lease on the site and owns the adjoining Westin Hotel.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The pair are now advancing their plans to shift the running of the 420-room five-star hotel from Marriott International, which manages it under its Westin brand, and recast it as The Fullerton Hotel Sydney.

The move into the prime Martin Place property is a big step up for the Fullerton Hotels and Resorts, which has two hotels in Singapore and plans to expand elsewhere in Asia.

“Hong Kong will be the next destination where the Fullerton brand is,” The Fullerton Heritage general manager Giovanni Viterale says, noting the company planned to open two hotels in that city.

The group’s existing properties — The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore — anchor the historic and cultural centres. Built in 1928, the former building once housed the country’s General Post Office and holds a similar status as Sydney’s GPO that dominated the city’s streetscape and skyline after its launch in 1874.

Viterale says the Sydney hotel will become its sister hotel.

“There is great synergy with this hotel in Sydney with the Singapore hotel that is also in an old GPO building,” he adds.

Viterale says the Martin Place property will be Fullerton’s first local property, although it had also looked at The Lands and Education Buildings in Sydney’s CBD.

These were secured by the Pontiac Land Group, which is now planning a 290-room hotel in the Education Building site and 61 rooms at The Lands Building property.

Fullerton is already undertaking a facade cleaning and remediation on the landmark Martin Place hotel.

“This project … will be carried out in line with the Heritage Management Plan and safety regulations,” Viterale says.

Asked about other improvements, he pointed out that these were “very much in the master planning for its future”.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.