Marriott to open Westin hotel at Adelaide GPO

The Westin in Adelaide will be Marriott’s seventh Westin hotel in Australia.

The world’s largest hotel chain Marriott International has signed an agreement with developer Greaton Group to open a Westin hotel and resort in South Australia as part of the redevelopment of the Adelaide General Post Office.

The 285-room hotel will be housed in a 15-level tower with views of the skyline and Victoria Square and is expected to open in 2022. Developer Greaton is building the tower on King William and Flinders St.

Marriott International area vice president Sean Hunt says expanding the Westin brand into Adelaide is important strategically as the city is enjoying strong growth and development.

“Visitor numbers are at a record high and are on track to increase by 5.1% in the next 10 years, as people seek out the beautiful beaches, world-renowned wineries and beautiful scenery South Australia is famed for,” he says.

Marriott International senior director of development Richard Crawford says the group is delighted to collaborate with its longstanding partner, Greaton, to expand into SA.

Marriott says it will have 50 hotels open in this region by 2020. Westin Hotels are open in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and are on track to open in Brisbane, Darwin, and Coolum on the Sunshine Coast.

Greaton chief Nicho Teng says he is certain the rising number of tourists willwelcome the hotel when it opens in 2022.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.