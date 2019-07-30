Plans lodged for $50m luxury Hobart hotel

An artist’s impression of a hotel proposal for Rosny Hill. The developers have lodged a fresh submission for approval. Picture: SUPPLIED.

New details have been released on plans for a $50 million luxury hotel atop of Rosny Hill on Hobart’s Eastern Shore.

Hunter Developments lodged a proposal for a five-star hotel, public open space, cafe and lookout on Monday after it was granted landowner consent by Clarence City Council general manager Ian Nelson.

The revised proposal follows further public consultation by the proponent, which has reduced the size of the hotel for 100 to 60 rooms, including “six pod accommodation units”.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The plans also include a restaurant with terrace and lounge areas, additional and reconfigured carparking and new and improved walking trails and nature experiences.

Nelson said he gave landowner consent as he considered the development application met relevant statutory requirements.