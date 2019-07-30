Plans lodged for $50m luxury Hobart hotel
New details have been released on plans for a $50 million luxury hotel atop of Rosny Hill on Hobart’s Eastern Shore.
Hunter Developments lodged a proposal for a five-star hotel, public open space, cafe and lookout on Monday after it was granted landowner consent by Clarence City Council general manager Ian Nelson.
The revised proposal follows further public consultation by the proponent, which has reduced the size of the hotel for 100 to 60 rooms, including “six pod accommodation units”.
The plans also include a restaurant with terrace and lounge areas, additional and reconfigured carparking and new and improved walking trails and nature experiences.
Nelson said he gave landowner consent as he considered the development application met relevant statutory requirements.
“Consent will enable the DA to be formally considered by council as the planning authority in the near future,” he said.
“The exact timing of public consultation for the proposal is unknown at the moment but will be advertised broadly when the time comes.”
Council said the development application features a management plan for the Rosny Hill Reserve that would ensure community interaction and involvement.
Hunter Developments is also preparing to lodge an application with Hobart City Council for a floating hotel near the Regatta Grounds.