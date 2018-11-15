Pitt Street seventh among world’s most expensive strips

Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall is still one of the most expensive strips to lease retail space in the world, new research shows.

The iconic Sydney shopping destination sits alongside – and above – some of the most upmarket and exclusive streets globally when it comes to the cost of renting a shop, with a metre of space costing almost $14,000 annually, on average.

According to Cushman and Wakefield’s annual Main Streets Across the World report, Pitt St is the world’s seventh most expensive retail precinct by country.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

And other well-known Australian shopping spots are also holding up well, despite challenging conditions in bricks and mortar retail.

Melbourne’s Bourke St climbed from sixth to fifth in the Asia-Pacific, with rents averaging $7000 per square metre, while Brisbane’s Queen St held its position as the eighth most expensive in the region, with rents averaging $4500 per square metre.

But the top Australian retail locales pale in comparison to what retailers pay in other international cities.

New York’s Upper Fifth Ave was knocked out of top place this year by Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay precinct, where rents have soared to an astronomical $38,335 per square metre.

Fifth Ave now occupies second place at $32,301 per square metre, while London’s Bond St rounds out the top three at a little over $25,000.

Cushman and Wakefield’s national director of retail leasing, Matt Hudson, says Australia’s major strips are faring well in the global retail climate.