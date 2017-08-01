PICTURES: Stunning Japanese resort wins Australian design award

An Australian architect’s take on Japanese resort living has won the “Commercial Architecture” prize at the Australian Institute of Architects’ 2017 International Chapter Architecture Awards.

Kerry Hill Architects’ vision for the Amanemu resort at Ago Bay, about 300km south-west of Tokyo, also picked up a gong for interior architecture at the awards, which were held in Singapore recently.

Amanemu, run by Aman Resorts, features 24 suites and four two-bedroom villas, based around the region’s hot springs, with the site laid out to give guests a view of the bay, forest, mountains or gardens, depending on their preference.

The ryokan-style retreat has communal indoor and outdoor pools, but has won plaudits for the Australian firm’s striking design of both the internal and external accommodation and public spaces.

A cheaper, garden-view room at the resort will currently set you back around $1245 per night.