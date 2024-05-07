Perth’s Very Own Diagon Alley Makes Room for New Tenants

London Court in Perth’s CBD is the Tudor-style arcade that is reminiscent of the famous shopping district of Diagon Alley in Harry Potter and currently has space available for commercial leases.

The court was built in 1937 between Hay Street Mall and St Georges Terrace and the three and four level buildings that make up the shopping district have been influenced by Elizabethan architecture.

“It connects the two major parts of Perth city and as a result, tenants in London Court benefit from foot traffic from local office workers,” said AJ Ewers, senior executive at Cygnet West.

It was funded by Claud de Bernales who was a wealthy gold financier. He believed the architecture of the court would attract a European clientele and tourists which would in turn aid in bolstering Perth’s economy. He marketed the Goldfields as a place for overseas businessmen to come and invest and so developing the city as an international destination was part of his strategy.

The other-worldly feel of the arcade is bound to inspire visitors.

Harry Potter fans can pretend they’re walking through Diagon Alley to stock up on their wands and brooms before the new term at Hogwarts kicks off with shop fronts similar to those of Ollivander’s and Flourish and Blotts. Distinctive features include gargoyles, ornamental crests and a clock which is a replica of Big Ben in London and features a battle with a dragon.

Tenancies range from 13sqm in size and with lease periods of up to five years to accommodate a range of businesses; jewellers have been some of the most common tenants throughout the years.

“London Court is a prime destination for bespoke jewellery, which means we also witness a number of engagements, adding to the rich personal history of the property and the people of Perth,” said Mr Ewers.

The team at Cygnet West also arrange special events at the arcade to entice more shoppers to the district.

Most recently, they were part of the City of Perth’s Boorloo Heritage Festival, hosting an exhibition featuring mid-20th century photographs of London Court from the Royal Western Australian Historical Society.

Mr Ewers said one of the most popular events at London Court has been the Remembrance Day poppy installation which featured hand knitted poppies from RSLWA volunteers which were displayed in the arcade.