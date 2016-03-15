Perth office market moves on from horror 2015

Perth’s office market is already seeing more action this year than in all of 2015, in a positive sign for the city’s maligned commercial prospects.

Research from commercial agency Knight Frank shows Australia’s western hub already has four major CBD office sales in the pipeline, eclipsing the three deals the city recorded for the entire 12 months to December.

The deals, which will be finalised in the coming months, total $450 million and include Chinese mainland group YT International’s purchase of 219-221 St Georges Terrace, better known as the Forrest Centre.

West Australian-based syndicator Primewest is in the final stages of buying a half stake in the Exchange Plaza office tower for about $113.5 million, while Eastpoint Plaza is under contract at $52 million and 81 St Georges Terrace is set to change hands for more than $80 million.

Knight Frank research analyst Sonia Grewal says in the Perth CBD Office Market Overview that while Perth’s office market has been down for some time after the mining boom peak in 2012, signs of life are beginning to emerge.

The demand for prime grade space has allowed a slight lift in achieved rents at the start of 2016