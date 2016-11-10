Real commercial

Pearl operation a rare jewel for investors

Adrian Ballantyne | 10 NOVEMBER 2016
Pearl business Abrolhos Pearls WA is for sale.

As far as property and business investments go, this one could quite literally be a pearler.

One of Western Australia’s major pearl operations is on the market in a rare opportunity to secure a foothold in the national pearl industry.

Abrolhos Pearls WA is a pearl production and showroom business based in Geraldton and the Abrolhos Islands, while the company’s retail arm, Chimere Pearls, has a showroom and online store specialising in Chimere pearl jewellery, which are also included in the sale.

The buyer will also receive a licence to operate a pearl hatchery at Coronation Island, as well as island camps, boats, a barge, jetty, operating equipment and seeding and storage rooms, as well as the 122sqm freehold showroom in Geraldton.

CBRE Agribusiness’ Phil Melville is steering the campaign, with the property to be sold via invitation to offer.

The sale of the pearl business includes boats, properties, and other equipment.

“This sale represents a unique opportunity to gain a presence in Western Australia’s pearling industry – the state’s second most valuable fishing industry after rock lobster, valued at around $67 million,” Melville says.

“We anticipate interest from investors wanting to take advantage of online platforms to create niche markets for the specialised jewellery sector, as well as a presence in one of the world’s most pristine environments.”

Abrolhos Pearls WA has been operating in Western Australia for 18 years, and released its first commercial harvest of pearls in 2000.

