Paws to check out this cat ‘hotel’

Adrian Ballantyne | 24 MARCH 2017
The Nekoya Cat Hotel in Singapore. Picture: Nekoya Cat Hotel
Hotels featuring tiny ‘pods’ or ‘capsules’ are hardly a new phenomenon anymore.

But pod hotels for cats?

The Nekoya Cat Hotel in Singapore offers small spaces for feline friends and bills itself as the country’s “first cat capsule hotel”.

The cats are allowed of their capsules at the request of their owners. Picture: Nekoya Cat Hotel

While most cat boarding facilities use larger, cage-style accommodation, Nekoya has 15 “private cabins”, each of which features three distinct areas for eating, sleeping and kitty litter.

They also have cool and warm resting surfaces, while their windows look out over the surrounding streets.

The capsules feature different spaces for each of the hotel’s residents. Picture: Nekoya Cat Hotel

According to the hotel, cats are allowed out of their rooms at the request of their owners, and are given attention throughout the day by the staff on duty.

 

The hotel features 15 rooms, which look out over the nearby streets. Picture: Nekoya Cat Hotel

