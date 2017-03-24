Paws to check out this cat ‘hotel’

Hotels featuring tiny ‘pods’ or ‘capsules’ are hardly a new phenomenon anymore.

But pod hotels for cats?

The Nekoya Cat Hotel in Singapore offers small spaces for feline friends and bills itself as the country’s “first cat capsule hotel”.

While most cat boarding facilities use larger, cage-style accommodation, Nekoya has 15 “private cabins”, each of which features three distinct areas for eating, sleeping and kitty litter.

They also have cool and warm resting surfaces, while their windows look out over the surrounding streets.

According to the hotel, cats are allowed out of their rooms at the request of their owners, and are given attention throughout the day by the staff on duty.