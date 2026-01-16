Pat Rafter lists Australian Open for sale as tennis star turns agent

Aussie tennis legend Pat Rafter is testing out a new racket as a real estate agent, and his first listing is the Australian Open.

But despite its long standing as a major Melbourne event, that last year brought in a record $565.8m economic benefit to Victoria, local property experts reckon the most likely buyer would be Sydney.

In a cheeky ad for one of the year’s biggest sporting events, the one-time World No.1 is touting the Open as a 20ha blend of sophistication and electric energy in the heart of Melbourne.

Appearing on realestate.com.au under the brand Rafter & Co. the two-time US Open winner has got the 1 Olympic Boulevard, Melbourne, address marketed as the No.1 address in tennis and is expecting a huge turnout.

“The entrance is a real showstopper designed to impress the guests,” Rafter said.

“This property has multiple outdoor entertaining areas built in 2021 and uninterrupted views from all angles.

“The floors are all cushioned acrylic, they have a nice bounce and they’re very low maintenance.

“Flooded with natural light, this unique space is north facing and east facing, west facing and south facing. This really is open-plan living at its finest.”

Advertising for the Australian Open notes it was home to Rafter for over 10 years, but that he is now downsizing and has decided to sell the “crown jewel residence” that “resonates with Pat’s personal touch throughout”.

Its features include 878 carparks, airconditioning, a gym, deck and a tennis court.

The tongue-in-cheek listing also notes Yarra River frontage, ample seating, multiple outdoor entertainment areas, dynamic retractable roofing and state-of-the-art lighting.

Commercials will soon be appearing on TV and the Open is already being advertised with video walk throughs, a series of photos and from Sunday will also have a 3D tour and interactive floorplan on realestate.com.au

There’s even a voicemail for the listing’s phone number for Rafter.

Earlier this week realestate.com.au was announced as the official real estate sponsor of the Australian Open, with REA Group general manager of audience and marketing Sarah Myer noting Pat Rafter’s listing was about bringing together two of Australia’s biggest passions: “property and sport”.

“We’re excited to take Aussie tennis fans beyond the grandstands to get an exclusive look at this summer’s hottest property,” Ms Myer said.

Real Estate Institute of Victoria chief executive Toby Balazs said Sydney would be likely to make an offer for the “blue chip” event and venue, followed by every other state capital.

“I reckon it would be down to them or Brisbane or Adelaide, but probably Sydney and Brisbane fighting it out,” Mr Balazs said.

“Blue-chip property like that will always average a great price, no matter what the market does. It’s a plum buy.”

He also estimated that with Melbourne’s property market firing up for the new year, open for inspection attendances this weekend could come close to 200,000.

Rafter & Co. have open for inspections slated daily until February 1, with realestate.com.au slated to run a special rally event for fans to have a hit with tennis legends across the finals weekend.

