Myer to shutter landmark Roselands store as global retailer moves in

Myer has revealed it will shut its Roselands store in suburban Sydney, with a global retailer slated to move into the revamped space.

The company has been winding back space in smaller or ageing centres as it focuses on more profitable areas. It also has a substantial network in Sydney including stores in Bankstown, Miranda and Liverpool.

The store at Roselands Shopping Centre opened in 1965 as a cornerstone Grace Bros location, anchoring what was the country’s largest shopping centre. It rebranded to Myer in 2004.

The centre, now owned by an HMC-managed fund and Asian investor JY Group, will be redeveloped. HMC has lodged plans to overhaul the mall into more of a convenience‑led retail precinct. The company will install a new 16,000sq m global supermarket operator and more national and international retailers.

The redevelopment is expected to generate around 200 direct building jobs and more than 350 retail jobs.

It declined to identify the tenant but industry experts said that putting in more productive specialty shops, and a big box retailer could soup up returns for the landlords.

Both Myer and rival David Jones have been shrinking their store networks in order to focus on the most profitable elements of their operations. They have mainly been downsizing their stores rather than closing them outright.

The spaces they have vacated have been taken up quickly as demand by new retailers has continued at a time when a combination of rising costs and long lead times have made developing new centres tough.

Myer also unveiled an upgrade of its Morley store in Perth. The renovation of that store will be completed ahead of the peak trading period in 2026. The refurbishment includes an upgraded beauty hall, new Myer exclusive brand showcases, and refurbished fitting rooms. They are in line with renovations being undertaken by Galleria Centre’s owner Vicinity.

A Myer Group spokesman said the company was updating its store footprint as part of the transformation underway through its growth strategy. “This is to ensure we have the right store network, which is efficient, sustainable and provides a firm foundation for growth,” he said.

Roselands will continue to trade through to the end of July with a closing down sale to come.

Retail rival David Jones last month closed two Sydney stores, while Myer has shuttered four stores in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in the past five years. Myer last month announced it would close three Sass and Bide stores and that the 27-year-old brand would take “a little break” from Myer’s racks and online offering as well.