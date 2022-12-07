Oxford Street reimagining begins retail fashion veteran Robby Ingham’s development The Cambrian

Retail fashion veteran Robby Ingham has commenced the marketing of his residential development on Oxford Street in Paddington.

It is a boutique development of 15 apartments, dubbed The Cambrian, named for the row of 130-year old retail terraces. Oxford Street is where Ingham kicked off his men’s fashion outlet in 1984 in the first of what became four rented shops on the strip.

Ingham, who lives in Tamarama, only started buying the five terraces in 2014, two years before closing the store in 2016 and starting design work on the project amid a demise in the fortunes of the once thriving strip.

It comes after spending $14.5m on 432 to 440 Oxford Street.

The Brian Meyerson MHNDUnion-designed project with interiors by Ennen & Co retains retail, while adding mostly one and two-bedroom apartments. Marketed through CBRE, there will be 10 new apartments and five heritage refurbishments positioned above a curated retail precinct set around a central courtyard.

The 1638sq m site will have street frontage to Oxford Street and rear lane access via Elizabeth Place.

A nearby Walk of Style pavement plaque acknowledges his contribution to the Australian fashion industry as he pioneered importing pricey menswear.

Meanwhile, Sydney City Council is considering the $13m redevelopment proposal of the Verona cinema complex, which will see a substantial demolition and replacement with a six-storey mixed use development, with two basement levels, ground floor retail, cinemas and upper level office space, and a rooftop bar on its

1138sq m holding.

It was bought last year for $30.8m by interests associated with Sammy Soliman, Kevin Malouf, Brad Duff and Jack and Thomas Joseph.

