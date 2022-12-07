realcommercial.com.au logo
Oxford Street reimagining begins retail fashion veteran Robby Ingham’s development The Cambrian

Buying & Selling
Jonathan Chancellor
First published 07 December 2022, 5:00am
Robby Ingham development

Robby Ingham at the rear area of his Oxford street shop fronts that he wants to develop into apartments and retail space. Picture: John Appleyard

Retail fashion veteran Robby Ingham has commenced the marketing of his residential development on Oxford Street in Paddington.

It is a boutique development of 15 apartments, dubbed The Cambrian, named for the row of 130-year old retail terraces. Oxford Street is where Ingham kicked off his men’s fashion outlet in 1984 in the first of what became four rented shops on the strip.

Ingham, who lives in Tamarama, only started buying the five terraces in 2014, two years before closing the store in 2016 and starting design work on the project amid a demise in the fortunes of the once thriving strip.

Robby Ingham development

Robby Ingham has commenced marketing for the site. Picture: John Appleyard

It comes after spending $14.5m on 432 to 440 Oxford Street.

The Brian Meyerson MHNDUnion-designed project with interiors by Ennen & Co retains retail, while adding mostly one and two-bedroom apartments. Marketed through CBRE, there will be 10 new apartments and five heritage refurbishments positioned above a curated retail precinct set around a central courtyard.

Supplied Editorial Welcome to The Cambrian | A Paddington Story by Robby Ingham An exclusive collection of new one and two bedroom apartments crafted to perfection, coming soon to Paddington. Picture: Supplied

The Cambrian is a new collection of new one and two bedroom apartments, coming soon to Paddington. Picture: Supplied

Supplied Editorial Welcome to The Cambrian | A Paddington Story by Robby Ingham An exclusive collection of new one and two bedroom apartments crafted to perfection, coming soon to Paddington. Picture: Supplied

The homes will be positioned above a retail precinct.

Supplied Editorial Welcome to The Cambrian | A Paddington Story by Robby Ingham An exclusive collection of new one and two bedroom apartments crafted to perfection, coming soon to Paddington. Picture: Supplied

Contemporary cool. Picture: Supplied

The 1638sq m site will have street frontage to Oxford Street and rear lane access via Elizabeth Place.

A nearby Walk of Style pavement plaque acknowledges his contribution to the Australian fashion industry as he pioneered importing pricey menswear.

Meanwhile, Sydney City Council is considering the $13m redevelopment proposal of the Verona cinema complex, which will see a substantial demolition and replacement with a six-storey mixed use development, with two basement levels, ground floor retail, cinemas and upper level office space, and a rooftop bar on its
1138sq m holding.

It was bought last year for $30.8m by interests associated with Sammy Soliman, Kevin Malouf, Brad Duff and Jack and Thomas Joseph.

