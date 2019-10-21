Own and operate this historic Tasmanian post office

A 130-year-old piece of history is on offer with the heritage-listed Ross Post Office advertised for sale.

Current owners Steve and Val Kummerow have operated the business since they moved to the small Midlands town from Brisbane in 2008, but they are now looking to retire.

The business and residence package has been listed for offers over $550,000, plus existing stock at value.

The property was built in 1889, is constructed of sandstone blocks and comprises the front office work area in addition to a three-bedroom residence.

Kummerow, a former police superintendent, and his wife, a former teacher, took on the business as a five-year pre-retirement plan, but are now into their 12th year.

“We feel it’s probably time to retire even though we enjoy what we’re doing,” Kummerow says.

“It’s the lifestyle, it’s living in a historic village like Ross, it’s the community, and just the independence of running your own business.”

Kummerow says the opportunity would ideally suit another husband and wife team.

“It would suit people like ourselves who have lived a busy life in an urban or suburban setting,” he says. “It’s the opportunity of being able to draw quite a good income, and has the privilege of living in a heritage-listed building.”

Kummerow says he and his wife travelled through Ross while touring in Tasmania in 2004 and found a cottage for sale, which they purchased.

They currently rent that out through Airbnb, but this is where the couple plans to stay once the post office building has sold.

“We liked Tasmania from the first time we saw it,” Kummerow says.

“We like the landscape, the climate. Ross is picturesque, it’s historic, and it’s almost right in the middle between Launceston and Hobart.”

Kummerow says the business has a guaranteed income from Australia Post services and has additional seasonal income from tourists.

With the exception of passports, the post office offers a full suite of Australia Post services. The purchase of the business would include the option of taking over the Ross mail contracts. The business also has 40 actively leased post office boxes.

The residence includes three large bedrooms, lounge and dining room, kitchen, bathroom, toilet and sun room.

The building occupies a 1361sqm block of land which also incorporates several outbuildings, including a large garage, laundry and bike shed.

There are a variety of fruit trees on the block — including apples, peach, plum, cherry and apricot.

The property has been advertised for sale by Link Business Brokers.

