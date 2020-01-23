Options aplenty at Queenscliff cafe, gallery and B&B

Offers for 2 Hobson St, Queenscliff close on February 24 at 5pm.

Garden cafe, bed and breakfast accommodation and art gallery — there’s many strings to the bow of a one-off Queenscliff property that’s just hit the market.

The hidden gem at 2 Hobson St is an eclectic destination that has the potential to once again become a grand family home, a restaurant or continue in its current form.

RT Edgar, Point Lonsdale agent Felix Hakins is calling for expressions of interest in the property that is steeped in Victorian-era history.

Prices hopes are $3 million to $3.3 million for the 734sqm package that offers the flexibility of both commercial and residential zoning.

Hakins says the building is currently home to the Garden Cafe, which has a full commercial kitchen, an art gallery, a self-contained cottage and a loft-style studio.

He says it is a rare offering in fantastic location just off Queenscliff’s main street and right near the beach and parkland.

“The land component is an attraction but having the option of residential and commercial is a very big asset,” he says.

“People might want to move from Melbourne and have a grand home, because you could turn it into a beautiful home, and they have the added bonus of a commercial income.”

The building retains many of its Victorian details, including pressed metal ceilings, tall moulded skirting boards and original Baltic pine floorboards. There’s also a lush paved courtyard garden.

The dwelling was originally built as a private home but later became a boarding house, then a French antiques shop and a jewellery business.

Accommodation is split between a self-contained ground floor bungalow and an open-plan studio upstairs with a balcony overlooking the courtyard.

Both have entrances independent of the gallery and cafe, while an additional bedroom in the main building comes with an ensuite.

Expressions of interest close on February 24 at 5pm.

This article from The Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Queenscliff cafe, gallery and B&B with rich, colourful history hits the market”.