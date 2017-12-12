Queenscliff’s last infill site reaps $2m

A Queenscliff property that has laid vacant for decades save for McHarry’s buses parking in an evening and on weekends has sold for close to $2 million.

The 2086sq m block at 69-71 Learmonth St was the only remaining infill site in the town at the tip of the Bellarine Peninsula.

Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Tim Darcy says an expressions of interest campaign uncovered strong interest for the property, however their work at the close of offers concentrated on getting one buyer over the line for an unconditional sale.

“We were seeking a price around $2 million. I can’t tell you where it ended up by it was close to that mark,” Darcy says.

The property was offered for the first time in more than 75 years.

With a street frontage of more than 40m and a Neighbourhood Residential zoning, Mr Darcy said the campaign attracted interest from local buyers who wanted to do something for themselves with part of all of the site, rather than conventional developers.

Darcy previously told the Advertiser the property would suit owner occupiers who have a great understanding of Queenscliff.

“Buyers could build a grand residence for themselves as a principal residence or holiday home, or it also created the opportunity for those looking for development opportunities in Queenscliff.”

This article from The Advertiser was originally published as “Big payday for rare vacant block in Queenscliff”.